Dave Matthews Band Announced for The Night Before

CBS RADIO and On Location Experiences (“OLE”) announced that Dave Matthews Band will headline THE NIGHT BEFORE show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 . CBS Radio and OLE have partnered to produce a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience the night before the big game. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM.

“As the leader in sports radio, CBS RADIO is proud and thrilled to present Dave Matthews Band alongside our partners at On Location Experiences the night before the biggest day in sports,” said Andre Fernandez, President and CEO, CBS RADIO. “THE NIGHT BEFORE is the perfect culmination of our deep and storied relationships with so many iconic sports teams and their loyal fans allowing for a truly unique experience.”

“Our goal is to create unique and memorable Super Bowl weekend experiences that can’t be found anywhere else,” said John Collins, CEO, On Location Experiences. “We take pride in producing quality entertainment that the whole community can enjoy, and we thank Dave Matthews Band and CBS Radio for being part of this year’s experience.

Pre-sale tickets are available to Warehouse Fan Association members NOW through Wednesday, November 15 at 11 PM, CT. Current On Location members, who have purchased Super Bowl packages, will be offered a presale on Thursday, November 16 from 8 AM – 10 PM, CT; CBS RADIO listeners will also be able to purchase presale tickets on Thursday, from 10 AM – 10 PM, CT. For the CBS RADIO presale code, listen locally to 104.1 JACK-FM (KZJK) or live stream the station on Radio.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, CT, via Ticketmaster.com.

Radio.com is hosting a national sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to see THE NIGHT BEFORE. The Grand Prize package includes two tickets to THE NIGHT BEFORE, a meet and greet with Dave Matthews Band, roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest to Minneapolis, a three-night hotel stay, and two On Location Experiences gameday ticket packages. To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.radio.com/TNBsweeps

On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, offers the ultimate fan packages for Super Bowl weekend and unparalleled access to this year’s exclusive Super Bowl events, including interactive pre-game parties, food curated by celebrity chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, appearances by NFL Legends, musical entertainment and more. OLE is the only source to purchase verified tickets with exact seat locations directly from the NFL and the premier destination to enjoy the best clubs at U.S. Bank Stadium, Team Tunnel Access, On-Field Patio Access and Postgame On-Field Access. To purchase On Location ticket packages, visit nflonlocation.com.

Xcel Energy Center will also be awarding free tickets to THE NIGHT BEFORE via their Facebook page. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/xcelenergycenter and Twitter @xcelenergyctr.

Then, from Monday, January 8 to Friday, January 12, 2018, CBS RADIO stations across the U.S. will host a local text-to-win contest. Three times per weekday, each station will offer a special entry code on-air that listeners can text to be entered for a chance to win a Grand Prize package to THE NIGHT BEFORE.

With a career spanning 25 years, Dave Matthews Band is one of the most influential bands in rock history. Formed in Charlottesville, VA in 1991, Dave Matthews Band’s infectious and distinctive sound garnered lots of early attention and a die-hard loyal fan base, catapulting the band into one of the most successful touring acts of the past two decades.

The group has since released eight studio albums and numerous live recordings, selling a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined since the 1994 release of its major label debut, Under the Table and Dreaming. The GRAMMY®-winning band’s many hits include “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Too Much,” “Everyday,” “American Baby,” “Funny The Way It Is” and “Mercy.” In 2009, the band released Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King. With 2012’s Away From The World bowing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in chart history to have six consecutive studio albums debut atop the chart.

Renowned for its live performances, Dave Matthews Band has sold over 19 million tickets since its inception and ranked as the biggest ticket seller worldwide of the past decade. The group’s Bama Works Fund, established in 1999, has raised more than $40 million dollars for humanitarian and environmental initiatives.

This is the fourth The Night Before show and is among several high-profile events CBS RadioADIO produces, including We Can Survive, Stars and Strings and and SPF, featuring exciting performances by the most well-known and up-and-coming artists. Previous The Night Before shows have featured performances by Metallica in San Francisco in 2016, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line in Phoenix in 2015, and Red Hot Chili Peppers in New York in 2014.