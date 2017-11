This may prevent you from seconds at the dinner table, here’s your Thanksgiving Day dinner break down by calories…

Six ounces of turkey with skin is 299 calories

Sausage stuffing 310 calories

Dinner roll with butter 310 calories

Sweet potato casserole 300 calories

Roasted veggies 83 calories

Mashed potatoes 140 calories

A slice of pumpkin or pecan pie with whipped cream 919 calories

Estimate of the grand total of the entire feast: 2,500 calories!!