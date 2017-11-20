Festival Of Trees Is This Weekend!

Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees is back– opening this Friday, November 24 for three days at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.  It’s an amazing holiday extravaganza—– with live entertainment…rides….. Christmas shopping… and more than 700 decorated trees and gingerbread houses, all available for purchase!  Take a look at ours— decorated by our own Julie Schubert!  If you buy it (or any of the decorated gingerbread houses) this weekend, you’ll be helping the kids at Kennedy Krieger!   We’ll see you at Festival of Trees!  (Click here for the Festival website!)gingerbread 7 Festival Of Trees Is This Weekend!gingerbread 5 Festival Of Trees Is This Weekend!gingerbread 2 Festival Of Trees Is This Weekend!

 

