Thanksgiving: What You Didn’t Know

Facts about Turkey Day that we didn’t learn in school…

According to the publication, Bon Appetit’, the turkey wasn’t always the main attraction. Venison, chicken and seafood were a part of the main dish. Pies were baked, as a way to preserve fruits and meat.

Speaking of pie, pumpkin pie is not American. The annual Thanksgiving dessert comes from an English recipe that involved slices of pumpkin and apple baked in a pie crust. Whipped cream on top, probably American.

Southerners viewed Thanksgiving as a “Yankee” holiday. Sweet potatoes and pecan pie, (both from the South), became Turkey Day staples in the 19th century, bringing the Southern states in on the feast,

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt actually messed up Thanksgiving, jokingly known as “Franksgiving”! November sometimes has four or five Thursdays. Thanksgiving was always on the last, but during the Great Depression, merchants showed Christmas shopping concerns. FDR was persuaded to proclaim Thanksgiving to be on every fourth Thursday. Black Friday came much later.