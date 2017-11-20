Thanksgiving: What You Didn’t Know

By Diane Lyn
Filed Under: Bon Appetit', Diane Lyn Show Blog, Diane Lyn Travel Gal, Thanksgiving facts, What you didn't know about Thanksgiving
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: A Turkey makes its way during the 81st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2007, in New York City. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Facts about Turkey Day that we didn’t learn in school…

According to the publication, Bon Appetit’, the turkey wasn’t always the main attraction. Venison, chicken and seafood were a part of the main dish. Pies were baked, as a way to preserve fruits and meat.

Speaking of pie, pumpkin pie is not American. The annual Thanksgiving dessert comes from an English recipe that involved slices of pumpkin and apple baked in a pie crust. Whipped cream on top, probably American.

Southerners viewed Thanksgiving as a “Yankee” holiday. Sweet potatoes and pecan pie, (both from the South), became Turkey Day staples in the 19th century, bringing the Southern states in on the feast,

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt actually messed up Thanksgiving, jokingly known as “Franksgiving”! November sometimes has four or five Thursdays. Thanksgiving was always on the last, but during the Great Depression, merchants showed Christmas shopping concerns. FDR was persuaded to proclaim Thanksgiving to be on every fourth Thursday. Black Friday came much later.

More from Diane Lyn
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live