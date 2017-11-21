Eagles & James Taylor Are Coming To Nationals Park

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – will perform in DC at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 26. Tickets are going on sale beginning Friday, December 1 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 28 at 10 AM. Additional presale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, November 30. For complete ticket information, visit Eagles.com.

The EAGLES are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. With their profound lyrics, harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards. The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.