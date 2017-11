So sad to hear about the passing of my first crush, David Cassidy. I was so lucky to have interviewed him in 2008 right before his concert at Hershey. We took a busload of Today’s 101.9 listeners with us. He and I met backstage. David was so nice to me! Listen to the throwback interview here… https://cbs1019litefm.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/david-cassidy-2008-interview-before-his-appearance-at-hersheypark.mp3 [/audio} My dad took this picture at the Baltimore Civic Center 1972, my first concert ever! See below.