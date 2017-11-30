Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan Choir Performs Today

You’ve probably heard of them— and you most likely saw their video of “Rise Up,” which went viral— they even performed on “Good Morning America!”  Today– Baltimore’s own Cardinal Shehan Choir is performing for us on a live video program!  You can watch it here, beginning at 10am.    Cardinal Shehan is just the most recent of many local choirs who have joined us this season to perform– thank you to all of them for bringing their music to us! Check out their performances right now by clicking the same link! And, we’ll feature a very special video program with all of the choirs in mid-December!

