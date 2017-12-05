5 Creative Holiday Parties Ideas

One exciting part about the holiday season are the fun parties that get everyone in the Christmas spirit! This year throw the holiday extravaganza that your family and friends will never forget with some of these creative party ideas!

Holiday Game Night

Pin the tail on the reindeer and Christmas charades are just a few holiday games that the whole family can enjoy. Make goodie bags filled with candy canes and other Christmas treats for the winners.

Cookie Christmas Exchange

Have all your guests bake their favorite holiday cookies and set up a festival dessert table. And of course – don’t forget the milk!

Christmas Carol Karaoke

It’s nothing like a good Christmas song to get people in the holiday spirit! Grab a karaoke machine, upload everyone’s favorite holiday tune and see who the brave singers in the family really are!

Holiday Cocktail Party

Take a look at this list of holiday cocktails for some creative and festive recipes for the best adult Christmas party of the season!

Christmas Movie Night

Grab some hot cocoa, bake some holiday goodies and have a holiday movie marathon! You can find Christmas movies on the shelves of any Walmart, Target or Best Buy during the holiday season. If you want to save a few dollars you can enjoy festive movies all day and night on the Hallmark Channel.