Help Replace The Toys Stolen From The Salvation Army!

You probably heard  that a soon-to-be-opened Salvation Army location was broken into THREE TIMES since Thanksgiving, and among the items stolen were more than 150 toys, which were to be distributed to needy children in Baltimore.  Today’s 101.9 and Chick-fil-A Baltimore are collecting new toys this week, to replace those that were stolen.  Can you help?  Please consider bringing a new toy to one of these Chick-fil-A events:
=====
Wed., Dec. 6:  Chick-fil-A at Foundry Row-Owings Mills (5p-7p)
Thur., Dec. 7:  Chick-fil-A at Nottingham Square (White Marsh-Campbell Blvd)  (5p-7p)
=====
Today’s 101.9 will be there, giving out free sandwich cards to the first 101 people at each event who bring a new toy. We hope to see you there– thanks for your support! chick salvation Help Replace The Toys Stolen From The Salvation Army!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live