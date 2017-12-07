Join Greg Carpenter and Gina Crash on Friday. December 15 for their Holiday Open House— a radio broadcast with live in-studio entertainment. Enjoy performances of holiday favorites from the band The Chance and the Immaculate Conception School Choir. And David DeBoy will be here, too, to perform his classic holiday hit “Crabs for Christmas!” And you might even be selected to play “College of Knowledge” Live!

Our event begins at 7am and will conclude at about 8:30am, and we are located in the Mt. Washington area of Baltimore City. Admission is free, but seating is limited and is available first-come first-served. If you’d like to reserve one or two tickets, e-mail our Promotions Coordinator, Julie Schubert, at Julie.Schubert@entercom.com, and please put “Open House” in the subject line. We’ll reach back out to you within a few days to confirm your seats, but again, seating is limited, so please e-mail us promptly. See you at our Open House!