Today’s 101.9 has free tickets to a preview screening of the new movie Wonder Wheel— Wednesday night, December 13 at 7pm at The Charles Theater.  WONDER WHEEL stars Kate Wisnlet, Jim Belushi , Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake and tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.

Want to go?  Just click here to register  for a pair of complimentary tickets, while they last. Please note that seating is limited.  We’ll see you at the movies!

