Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ring in 2018 with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and a reunited Sugarland when the music stars perform in New York’s Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The party starts at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 31 on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Ciara on West Coast duty three hours later in Hollywood. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Sugarland and Nick Jonas have responded to the NYE reveal on social media. See the tweets below.

Ain’t no party like a Sugarland party! We're performing LIVE from Times Square on @NYRE Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) December 08, 2017