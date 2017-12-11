(Credit: Fran Lane)

The tradition of the glass pickle ornament has a special meaning.

In the rich German tradition, the glass pickle ornament was the last ornament to be hung on a Christmas tree by Moms and Dads. Parents would decorate the Tannenbaum, a fir tree, and carefully hide the glass pickle ornament among all other ornaments on the Christmas tree. When the children saw the decorated tree for the first time, they scrambled to find the glass pickle ornament because the one who found it got a special Christmas present and could open their Christmas presents first!