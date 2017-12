Today’s 101.9 is teaming up with our friends at ABC 2 and GBMC and asking you to Fill the House! On Wednesday, December 20, we will be collecting items for the House of Ruth. Come by and say hello– we’ll be outside Boscov’s at White Marsh Mall from 9am to 6pm. Items needed include diapers and wipes….comforters… pillows and blankets….and new underwear for women and children. We hope to see you there!