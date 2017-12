Join us at a special advance screening of ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD– Tuesday night, December 19, at AMC White Marsh. ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for yours!