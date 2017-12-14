(Credit: Fran Lane)

The Christmas holidays usually means lots of Christmas cookies. These cookies are a little out of the ordinary and are very, very delicious. They are good year round and are always a big hit. If you make these cookies, get ready to share the recipe. They are that good! That’s how I got this recipe. Enjoy! Tom~

Great Pumpkin Cookies

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 1/3 cups quick or old-fashioned oats

1 ¾ tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 ½ tsp. salt

3 ½ sticks of butter, softened

1 ¾ cups sugar

1 ¾ cups packed brown sugar

1 can (15 oz.) Libby’s Pure Pumpkin

2 large eggs

1 ¾ tsp vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups chopped walnuts

1 1/3 cups raisins

Optional: 1 1/3 cups chocolate chips

MIX flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in medium bowl.

BEAT butter, sugar, and brown sugar in large bowl until light and fluffy.

ADD pumpkin, eggs, and extract; mix well.

Gradually add flour mixture; mix well.

STIR in nuts, raisins, and chocolate chips.

DROP ¼ cup dough onto greased baking sheet; spread into 3-inch circle. Repeat with remaining dough. (I used an ice cream scoop)

BAKE in preheated 350º oven for 14-16 minutes or until firm and lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate with icing if desired. (powdered sugar, milk, vanilla)