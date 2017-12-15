If you grew up in Baltimore and are of a “certain age,” you’ll probably remember this classic Christmas jingle.

Sing It Outdoors was written by Ralph Waldo Cummings and Charles F. Naylor for John Donnelly & Sons Advertising. It was a campaign for their outdoor billboard advertising~ hence “sing it outdoors.” A special thanks to my brother Mike for sending this to me. It’s been running through my head ever since.

Click here to listen: Sing It Outdoors