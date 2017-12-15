By Fran Lane
Filed Under:Sing It Outdoors, Sing It Outdoors advertising, Sing It Outdoors Jingle
(Credit: Fran Lane)

If you grew up in Baltimore and are of a “certain age,” you’ll probably remember this classic Christmas jingle.

Sing It Outdoors was written by Ralph Waldo Cummings and Charles F. Naylor for John Donnelly & Sons Advertising. It was a campaign for their outdoor billboard advertising~ hence “sing it outdoors.” A special thanks to my brother Mike for sending this to me. It’s been running through my head ever since.

Click here to listen: Sing It Outdoors

Sing It Outdoors

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live