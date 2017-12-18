(Photo Credit: Diane Lyn Travel Gal)

Pick fromthe movies selected to see what your favorite says about you.

A Christmas Story (are you Ralphie?) that means you overcome obstacles. You have a sense of adventure.

Miracle on 34th Street (little Natalie Wood stole the show) this means you are an idealist. You are open minded, ready to believe.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas says you are spontaneous and inventive. You have childlike enthusiasm.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation says you are a go-getter with a sense of humor. You turn adversity into opportunity.

(Woman’s World)