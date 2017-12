(Photo by Anthony Behar/USA Today)

‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ is a holiday classic and a necessity every holiday season.

With much thanks to streaming, the Mariah Carey song hit the US Top 10 for the first time since the track was released 23 years ago.

The move on the charts was possible thanks to 19,000 US downloads, a Stateside radio audience of 34 million, and 25.2 million domestic streams.

This is Mariah Carey’s 28th top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.