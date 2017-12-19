Getty Images

Have you ever heard someone singing the wrong lyrics for a Christmas song?

Check out the most common, misheard Christmas song lyrics:

Misheard lyrics: “On the first day of Christmas, my tulip gave to me (12 Days Of Christmas)

Misheard lyrics: “Should all acquaintance be for God, in the land of old man time?” (Auld Lang Syne)

Misheard lyrics: “Deck the halls with Buddy Holly… Dawn we now our day of peril… Troll the agents you’ll tie Carol” (Deck The Halls)

Misheard lyrics: “Dashing through the snow with one horse, soap and hay (Jingle Bells)

Misheard lyrics: “Let every heart prepare a broom and having a manger scene.” (Joy to The World)

Misheard lyrics: “Olive, the other reindeer, used to laugh and call him names. Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer, you’ll go drown in Listerine” (Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer)

Misheard lyrics: Brown young virgin, mother and child. Sleep in heavenly peas” (Silent Night)

Misheard lyrics: “Noel, Noel, Barney’s the king of Israel.” ( The First Noel)