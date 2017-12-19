(Credit: Fran Lane)

It’s amazing how some classic songs we hold so dear came to be. “The Christmas Song” beginning with …Chestnuts roasting on an open fire… and made famous by Nat King Cole is no exception. Check out how this Christmas classic was created…

Mel Torme and Bob Wells were songwriting partners. They took turns going to each others homes to write songs, and on one hot July day, Mel showed up at Bob’s house in Teluca Lake, CA, and found that Bob was out. He went in the house to wait for him and found a note pad of paper with some words on it: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose, Yuletide Carols being sung by a choir, folks dressed up like Eskimos.” When Bob came in, Mel asked him “What’s this?”

“It’s so blistering hot here, and thought it would be fun to see if I could write something about a totally different season, the winter season, Christmas season, and see if I could mentally, virtually cool off”, said Bob. Mel replied “not only have you also cooled me off, but I think you’ve got a song here!” The two wrote the rest of the song in about 35 minutes!