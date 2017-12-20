(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

It’s not just a piece of Christmas candy…..

The story goes: a candy maker wanted to make a candy at Christmas time to honor his Christian faith. He began with a pure stick of pure white hard candy, that would symbolize Jesus.

The candymaker made the candy in the form of a “J” to represent Jesus. He then flipped the candy and thought it could also represent the “Good Shepherd”. The candymaker thought the candy was somewhat plain. So he added red stripes to symbolize the blood shed for the eternal promise.