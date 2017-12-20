By Diane Lyn
Filed Under:Diane Lyn Baltimore, Diane Lyn Show Blog, Diane Lyn Voice, History of the Christmas Candy Lane
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

It’s not just a piece of Christmas candy…..

The story goes: a candy maker wanted to make a candy at Christmas time to honor his Christian faith. He began with a pure stick of pure white hard candy, that would symbolize Jesus.

The candymaker made the candy in the form of a “J” to represent Jesus. He then flipped the candy and thought it could also represent the “Good Shepherd”. The candymaker thought the candy was somewhat plain. So he added red stripes to symbolize the blood shed for the eternal promise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live