By Diane Lyn
This special tree started out as a seedling in the 1800’s. “The Holly Tree by-the-tracks” or known as “The B & O Holly Tree” and “The Travelers Tree.” Local B & O employees lit the historic tree in the 1940’s. A special train was dispatched from Mount Royal Station to Jackson, Cecil County for this joyous occasion.  After 1971, the tree was dark for awhile until another group put together a foundation to save the tradition. Many holiday events happen at the Holly Tree.

You can even purchase seedlings from the famous tree to support the foundation. Check out the photo gallery below for more pics.

