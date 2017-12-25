The holiday season isn’t over yet!  You still have time to enjoy a drive through the Symphony of Lights in Columbia!  It’s a family-oriented spectacular with a dazzling display of more than 100 larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations, made up of approximately 300,000 bulbs; a laser light show; and 3-D holiday video, all set to holiday music, and open through January 1.  Directions and Parking

And if you are looking for a special New Year’s Eve treat for the kids,  join us at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to see Howard County dazzle with a fireworks display. Celebrate with your family and friends as you walk through the animated light displays and enjoy family-friendly entertainment as 2017 comes to a close.

The Symphony of Lights is the largest annual fundraising event benefitting Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live