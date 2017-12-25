The holiday season isn’t over yet! You still have time to enjoy a drive through the Symphony of Lights in Columbia! It’s a family-oriented spectacular with a dazzling display of more than 100 larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations, made up of approximately 300,000 bulbs; a laser light show; and 3-D holiday video, all set to holiday music, and open through January 1. Directions and Parking

And if you are looking for a special New Year’s Eve treat for the kids, join us at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to see Howard County dazzle with a fireworks display. Celebrate with your family and friends as you walk through the animated light displays and enjoy family-friendly entertainment as 2017 comes to a close.

The Symphony of Lights is the largest annual fundraising event benefitting Howard County General Hospital: A Member of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Thank you for your support!