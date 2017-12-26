Kwanzaa (also spelled Kwanza) is a seven-day holiday beginning December 26, that celebrates African heritage. Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday, rather than a religious one, meaning that people who celebrate Kwanzaa may also celebrate holidays such as Christmas or Hanukkah! Kwanzaa was created back in 1966, by Maulana Karenga, as a means of helping African-Americans reconnect with their African historical and also cultural heritage.

Families who celebrate Kwanzaa typically light a kinara, which holds seven candles in very specific colors: one black. three red and three green, and they represent the people, the struggle and the future. The candles also represent seven principles, and each day is dedicated to one of those principles, among them, unity, self-determination, faith and purpose. For our friends who celebrate this holiday, we wish you a Joyous Kwanzaa!