By Jon Wiederhorn

Ed Sheeran may be a heartthrob to young ladies across the globe, but in Springfield, USA, he has to struggle to impress Lisa Simpson.

In a brief trailer of next Sunday’s show (Jan. 7), Sheeran performs on piano along with Lisa while her dad, Homer, bangs on the wall to try to make them stop.

“Oh no! They’re playing in time to the beat of my banging!” he groans.

Lisa, too, seems less than thrilled by Sheeran’s performance. At the end of the jam, Sheeran remarks, “You didn’t applaud.”

Sheeran, whose character is inked with a tattoo of Blinky the three-eyed fish, was invited by The Simpsons producers to play a role in the show. While he happily accepted, he was unable to leave the UK, so he recorded his part over the phone.

The episode, titled “Haw-Haw Land,” is a spoof of the film “La La Land,” and features Sheeran’s character, Brendan, locked in a battle with Nelson Muntz to win over Lisa, reports NME.

Watch the preview below: