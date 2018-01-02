Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a new Fifty Shades Freed trailer, and it comes with a major plot spoiler: Anastasia Steele is pregnant.

The new trailer also arrives with a selection of musical cues, including a throwback track: Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do,” which served as the theme for the original Fifty Shades of Grey. The trailer also features Bishop Briggs’ remake of INXS’ 1987 hit, “Never Tear Us Apart.”

Fifty Shades Freed is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Watch the new trailer below.