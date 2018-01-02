Get ready for a wild party! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Royal Farms Arena for one night only,

FRIDAY March 30 at 8 pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know’” Tour 2018! Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12 at 10am. (An American Express pre-sale begins January 3.)

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Baltimore,” said Frank Remesch,

General Manager of Royal Farms Arena. “Jimmy Buffett has an amazing fan base, and this concert is an

incredible opportunity for Baltimore. This will be the party of the year. Fins up!”