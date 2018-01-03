(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Friday, Wixen Music Publishing filed a lawsuit in California Federal Court. The lawsuit alleges that Spotify has been using music without a license to do so or compensation to the publishing company.

Related: Spotify And Tinder Have Teamed Up To Share Music With Matches

The music streaming service, based in Stockholm, Sweden, has been accused of using music of Tom Petty, Neil Young and the Doors, along with tens of thousands of other songs, without the proper license.

This is the third lawsuit that Spotify has been hit with over copyright issues in the last year. In May, the streaming service proposed a settlement to resolve class action lawsuit led by David Lowery and Melissa Ferrick.

Two more lawsuits were filed in July, also alleging that Spotify hadn’t fully complied with copyright obligations.

The Wixen lawsuit suggests that somewhere around 21 percent of the 30 millions songs on Spotify lack the proper licensing.