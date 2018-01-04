Photo: H. Darr Beiser / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Bono thinks it’s long overdue for men to do their part in the fight for women’s rights.

The U2 frontman has penned a thoughtful and passionate new essay for TIME magazine centered on countering rampant misogyny around the world.

“I say it seemed obvious to me, but if I’m honest, it didn’t always,” Bono reveals in the piece. “I have been home-schooled on this issue in a very powerful way by my wife Ali and our two daughters (Jordan and Eve).”

The singer talks about the conversation in his household back in 2016 when he was recognized as Glamour magazine’s first Man of the Year along with their annual selection of Women of the Year.

“Jordan reminds me, there is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunity as men. Nowhere,” he writes. “Which has something to do with the fact that around the world, there are 130 million girls who are not in school. That’s so many girls that, if they made up their own country, it would be bigger in population than Germany or Japan.”

Bono stresses the need for equal access to education, and that any advancements benefiting women will benefit all.

“It just may be that in these times, the most important thing for men and women to do is to look across to each other–and then start moving, together, in the same direction,” he concludes. “Making education a priority is a way of making equality a priority, and even men with limited vision should see that’s the only way forward.”

