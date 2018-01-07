(photo credit” Paul Drinkwater/NBC/USA Today) The 75th Golden Globes recognize the best in both TV and film, as voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press, and were given out Sunday night in LA, in a program hosted by Seth Meyers!

“Big Little Lies,” on HBO, was a big winner with  four awards:  Best Limited Series; Nicole Kidman (Lead Actress); Laura Dern (Supporting Actress); and Alexander Skarsgard (supporting role).   The movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”  also won four awards, including best Drama.

Here are some of the winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:  “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:  Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:  Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:  James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best Motion Picture – Animated:  “Coco”

Best Television Series – Drama:   The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:  Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor  in a Television Series – Drama:   Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best Television Series:  Musical or Comedy:   “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:  Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor  in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:  Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

 

