(photo credit” Paul Drinkwater/NBC/USA Today) The 75th Golden Globes recognize the best in both TV and film, as voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press, and were given out Sunday night in LA, in a program hosted by Seth Meyers!

“Big Little Lies,” on HBO, was a big winner with four awards: Best Limited Series; Nicole Kidman (Lead Actress); Laura Dern (Supporting Actress); and Alexander Skarsgard (supporting role). The movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” also won four awards, including best Drama.

Here are some of the winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best Motion Picture – Animated: “Coco”

Best Television Series – Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”