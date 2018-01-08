Justin Timberlake is bringing his THE MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR to the Capital One Arena on March 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 16 , but you can beat the Box Office and win yours from us before that! Listen to call in throughout the day this Thursday— Ticket Thursday— for your chance to win! First opportunity is at 8:45am with Greg & Gina! (There is also an American Express presale on January 10.)

The Man Of The Woods Tour is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on February 2. The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.

Timberlake is slated to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4. This will be his third time performing at the most watched musical event of the year, making it the highest number of appearances by an individual entertainer.