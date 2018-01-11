It’s already shaping up to be an amazing spring for live music in Baltimore and DC! Bon Jovi is the latest to announce a local tour stop— Monday, May 14 at the Capital One Arena! Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, January 19 at 10am at LiveNation.com. Presale for American Express® Card Members starts Tuesday, January 16 at 10:00 AM.

Fans are also eligible for presale tickets starting Thursday, January 18 at 10am using Live Nation Presale password ACCESS.

It’s going to be a great night!

Take a trip down memory lane with some of Bon Jovi’s greatest hits!