Remember to mark Saturday, January 20 on your calendar. That’s the date for this year’s BUNDLE UP BALTIMORE event to benefit the Salvation Army of Central Maryland! Today’s 101.9 will be collecting winter attire– jackets, gloves, caps– in new or “like new” condition, for Baltimore’s homeless and at-risk adults and children. We’ll also be accepting blankets, as we have done each year in the past.

We’ll be at these three locations, from 10am to 3pm: The Avenue at White Marsh, Hunt Valley Towne Centre, and The Village at Waugh Chapel (in Gambrills, Maryland). Come out and meet the on-air personalities from Today’s 101.9, and help support The Salvation Army.