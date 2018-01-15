Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo / Pacific Press / SIPA/ USA Today

Dolores O’Riordan, the frontwoman for the Cranberries, passed away today (January 15) in London. She was 46.

Her death was confirmed in an official statement on the band’s Facebook page, “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time”

It continued, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

No cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The band released their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? in 1993. They are known for hits including “Linger” and “Zombie.”