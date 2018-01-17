Photo: Guy Aroch

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has Snapchat to thank for the band’s new music video.

The band’s new clip for “Wait” features the singer and The Voice coach performing the song through a seemingly endless variety of Snapchat filters in a range of locations.

No filter is left unturned as Levine is seen with rabbit ears, rocking giant glasses, and sporting a dog face. The singer’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, also makes a brief cameo in the clip.

Watch Levine go wild with the filters in Maroon 5’s new “Wait” video below.