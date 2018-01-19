(photo credit:  Press Association/SIPA USA)
You can help!   Our BUNDLE UP BALTIMORE event is this Saturday!  Here is everything you need to know:
WHEN/WHERE:
We’ll be at these three locations from 10am-3pm
—The Avenue at White Marsh (in front of AMC Theatres)
—Hunt Valley Towne Centre (in front of Burlington Coat factory, facing Shawan Road)
—The Village at Waugh Chapel in Gambrills(under the clock tower)
WHAT WE NEED:
Winter coats, gloves, caps and also blankets (in new or gently-used condition, please)
Everything collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Central Maryland to help Baltimore’s homeless and at-risk population. Please join us and meet your friends from Today’s 101.9! Thank you for caring!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WLIF-FM

Get The App
Best Of BaltimoreGet all the best of Baltimore right here!
Sign Up!

Listen Live