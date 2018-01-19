(photo credit: Press Association/SIPA USA)

You can help! Our BUNDLE UP BALTIMORE event is this Saturday! Here is everything you need to know:

WHEN/WHERE:

We’ll be at these three locations from 10am-3pm:

—The Avenue at White Marsh (in front of AMC Theatres)

—Hunt Valley Towne Centre (in front of Burlington Coat factory, facing Shawan Road)

—The Village at Waugh Chapel in Gambrills(under the clock tower)

WHAT WE NEED:

Winter coats, gloves, caps and also blankets (in new or gently-used condition, please)

Everything collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Central Maryland to help Baltimore’s homeless and at-risk population. Please join us and meet your friends from Today’s 101.9! Thank you for caring!