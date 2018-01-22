Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last night (Jan. 21) Mary J. Blige attended the Screen Actors Guild Award as a nominee for her acclaimed performance in Mudbound.

Related: Mary J. Blige Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Queen of R&B Soul revealed to E! News that she’s still processing the fallout from her divorce, which marked the end of her 14-year marriage to longtime manager Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, but that things are on the upswing.

“This is a great time because a whole other chapter is open to me,” she said. “A book—I wouldn’t say it’s closed — but I’ve moved on, and something amazing has happened for me.”

Mudbound opened up a new creative outlet for the GRAMMY-winning singer, whose original song “Mighty River” from Mudbound has also earned Oscar buzz. Tuesday morning, she may wake up to two Academy Award nominations. Mary welcomes it all.

“People are taking me serious as an actor,” she said. “I’ve been Mary J. Blige the singer for years, and people still love and respect me for that. But now people love me for how serious I’m taking this acting business. It’s a real craft, and you have to learn it. I’m just excited that another chapter is opening.”