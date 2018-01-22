Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train are bringing their Summer 2018 Tour to Capital One Arena on Monday, June 11, 2018! Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 29, but you can win them from us first! Listen all day this week on Ticket Thursday (Jan. 25) and again all weekend (Jan. 27-28) to call in and win!

Daryl Hall & John Oates are the NUMBER-ONE SELLING DUO in music history, according to the R.I.A.A. The duo from Philadelphia has scored six #1 singles, including “Rich Girl” (also #1 R&B), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” (also #1 R&B), “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums—’76’s Bigger Than Both of Us, ’80’s Voices, ’81’s Private Eyes, ‘82’s H2O, ‘83’s Rock N Soul, Part I and ‘84’s Big Bam Boom.

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco, CA that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album – hits include “Drops Of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister” “Drive By” and “Play That Song.” They’ve sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, more than 30 million tracks, amassed over a billion streams with multiple platinum/gold citations, and dozens of other honors. Last year, the band released their 8th studio album, a girl a bottle a boat, via Columbia Records spawning the lead single, “Play That Song,” which went platinum in 4 countries including the US, hit Top 5 on the US iTunes chart, Top 10 at Hot AC radio, charted at Adult Top 40 and holds almost 70 Million streams on Spotify alone.



