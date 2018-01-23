(photo credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK) Neil Diamond has announced his retirement from touring, due to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, and has cancelled the third leg of his 50th Anniversary Tour.

In a statement he made, apologizing to fans who had purchased tickets to his upcoming concerts, he said “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.”

This coming Sunday, January 28, the Recording Academy will honor Diamond with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.