By Annie Reuter
Nick Jonas has announced his partnership with designer John Varvatos for a new spring/summer 2018 collection.
Inspired by Varvatos’ early life spent in Detroit (via Variety), the line includes t-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with “Detroit” and “Rock City.”
The limited-edition collection, JV x NJ, has Jonas serving as the face of the brand. Additional attire includes knitwear and leather jackets ranging from $98 to $798.
“#JVXNJ is here,” Jonas announced on Twitter. “Couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the amazing @johnvarvatos who helped create a collection I’m incredibly proud to show you guys.”
