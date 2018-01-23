Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY NETWORK

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

The Shape of Water, Get Out, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Dunkirk led the Oscar nominations this year. The Shape of Water is nominated for 13 awards, including Best Picture.

R&B Singer Mary J. Blige earned her first ever Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mudbound. Her song Mighty River, was also nominated for Best Original Song.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards on March 4. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center and airs live at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Here is the complete list on the 2018 Oscar nominees: