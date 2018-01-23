If you are planning on getting married, or if you want to renew your vows, join Today’s 101.9 on the most romantic day of the year! It’s our Valentine’s Day Wedding On Ice—- Wednesday, February 14 at The Avenue at White Marsh!

We’re holding one big “mass wedding”– on the ice! Participation is free…. your only expense will be for your marriage license! We’ll have music… a wedding cake… a photographer and videographer…. and you can invite your friends and family to come share your special moment! Please click here to register or to learn more!