By Scott T. Sterling

Elton John is ready to say farewell.

The pop music legend has announced that he’s retiring from the road, but not before embarking on one last world tour to say goodbye to his legions of fans.

John announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour during a press conference in New York City that was streamed live on his website.

“My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband,” the singer explained. “I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world.”

He went on to say that to “properly” say goodbye, his final tour will cover 300 shows over three years.

Promising that the tour will feature “the best production we’ve ever done,” John revealed that he’s partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops.

“We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper,” John said.

John also made it clear that while he’s retiring from touring, he will continue to create and write new music.

See the North American dates for Elton’s final run below.

2018

9/8 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

9/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

9/15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

9/16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

9/19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

9/21 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

9/22 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

9/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

9/29 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/6 – Boston, MA @TD Garden

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

11/2 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

11/24 – Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena

11/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

12/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

12/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

2019

1/11 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

1/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

1/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

1/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

1/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

1/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

1/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

1/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

1/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/29 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

2/7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

2/9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

2/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

2/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

2/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

2/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

2/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

3/1 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

3/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

3/12 – Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena

3/13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

3/15 – Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville @ Veterans Memorial Arena

