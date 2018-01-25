(Credit: Fran Lane)

This is a flavorful, downhome, hearty Beef Stew and is perfect for these cold days. I got this recipe from The Chesapeake Bay Cookbook by John Shields. This is how it is described in the book: Miss Jackie Harris, from down Tred Avon River Way, has been turning out this stew for her family for years. She says “some things you cook and others you brew, and this here requires brewing.” So you can call it stew but don’t forget to brew, and you’ll wind up with one of the most robust potions to have passed your lips in years. Enjoy. Tom~

Tilghman Island Beef Stew

5 tablespoons butter / 3 pounds lean beef, cut in 2-inch cubes / flour / 2 large onions, sliced 1/2 inch thick / 1 large carrot, peeled and chopped in 1/2-inch pieces / 1 leek, halved and chopped / 2 whole cloves / 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice / 1 teaspoon dried thyme / 1 bay leaf / beef stock or bouillon to cover / 4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut in sixths (I used red potatoes and left the skin on) / 4 carrots, peeled and quartered / salt and black pepper to taste / 1 cup corn kernels (I used frozen) / Sour cream, for garnish

In a large heavy pot heat the butter. Dredge the beef cubes in flour and shake off excess. Brown cubes well on all sides in butter, then remove with a slotted spoon. Add the onions and cook for 3 to 5 minutes (If the onions started to stick add a little beef stock).

Return the meat to the pot. Add the chopped carrot, leek, cloves, allspice, thyme, bay leaf, and enough stock to cover meat. Bring to a boil. Cover the pot, reduce the heat, and simmer 2 hours, or until the meat is tender. Add the potatoes and quartered carrots during the last 45 minutes of cooking. Season with salt and pepper. Add the corn the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Serve in bowls with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 8 to 10