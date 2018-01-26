Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Happy Birthday, Ellen DeGeneres!

The TV talk show icon turns 60 today (Jan. 26), and Justin Timberlake made a point of celebrating the host’s big day.

The singer appeared live via satellite on her show from rehearsals for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4, surrounded by members of his band, the Tennessee Kids.

DeGeneres fished for inside information regarding the halftime performance, but the pop star was not giving up and secrets. “It’s going to be a spectacular spectacular,” he joked.

The singer paused to announce that he’d sent DeGeneres a birthday gift, with a stagehand bringing out a large bouquet of pink flowers.

Timberlake wrapped the segment by having the band and studio audience join him in singing “Happy Birthday” to the talk show host.

Watch the heartwarming moment below.