By Scott T. Sterling

Kesha came to this year’s Grammy’s with a purpose and star-studded support.

The pop singer hit the stage backed by a group of fellow female recording artists including Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels, all wearing bright white outfits.

Kesha’s powerful performance of her single, “Pray,” followed an impassioned introduction by Janelle Monae in strident support of the “Times Up” movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

The Resistance Revival Chorus, which first came together for last year’s Women’s March as “a collective of more than 60 women who come together to sing protest songs in the spirit of collective joy and resistance,” were also on hand for the performance.

Kesha and her fellow singers joined in an emotional and tearful embrace at the conclusion of the song.