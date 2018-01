We have tickets to a special advance screening of FIFTY SHADES FREED— the conclusion of the Fifty Shades of Grey series— Wednesday night, February 7 at Arundel Mills. Want to go? Win tickets each morning this week at 7:30 on the College of Knowledge with Greg & Gina, and also during College of Knowledge Extra Credit, afternoons at 5:30 with Jimi Roberts. Plus–Fran Lane gives you a bonus chance to win each night after 7pm. See you at the movies!