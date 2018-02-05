Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

The rumors were true after all.

While the worlds of pop culture and social media were focused on Super Bowl 52 and Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott revealed the birth of a baby girl together.

The daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born on Thursday, Feb. 1, with the couple sharing the happy news on social media.

“2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!,” Scott shared on Twitter regarding his new daughter. See his post below.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner said on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she added.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner admitted. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner has also shared an 11-minute video, “To Our Daughter,” which chronicles the couple’s whirlwind romance, leading up to the baby’s birth. Watch the video below.

