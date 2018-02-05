Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The mystery surrounding Jack Pearson’s death has been a central part of “This Is Us” far.

Over the last few episodes, the writers and producers have given us hints as to how Jack dies. The missing smoke alarm batteries. The burning Crock-Pot.

Last night we finally found out.

With the family’s deep connection to football, it was only right that the episode revealing Jack’s death on super bowl Sunday aired after Super Bowl LII. The episode opens with Jack being awakened by the smell of smoke in the middle of the night due to the burning Crock-Pot. After managing to save Rebecca, Randall and Kate, Jack goes back in the burning house to save the family dog.

After what seemed like an eternity, Jack emerges from the front door with the dog in hand. The entire family survived the fire… Close one, right?

Not exactly, while in the hospital to be treated for his burns, Jack suffers a heart attack due to amount of smoke inhalation he endured.

Just so everyone knows it….#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all 🙂 And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

Last night’s episode was the most tweeted about episode in the show’s history. According to Nielsen, the “Super Bowl Sunday” episode captured a 16.2 in market metered results.

My mom died 10 years ago, unexpectedly. It’s the hinge upon which my life swings. Jack’s death is the Pearson hinge. We look back. We move forward. That’s our collective journey. Sad? Yes. But when you look through a wide enough lens – it’s also outrageously beautiful. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 5, 2018

Randall went to go see Titanic instead of watching the Super Bowl. Jack died at the end of that movie. Let that sink in. #ThisIsUs — tony romano (@trom1983) February 5, 2018

Along with the emotional scenes following Jack’s death, we also got our first ever flash forward scene to see an older Randall visiting his daughter Tess at work in her career as a social worker. The scene shows Tess finding a young foster child a family.

That talk and flash-forward between Randall ( @SterlingKBrown ) and Tess will go down as one of the most impactful moments in tv history. #ThisIsUs — Jeffrey Toussaint (@JToussaint28) February 5, 2018

This entire series has required fans to use a few tissues every episode. Last night you probably used the entire box.

The next episode airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.